Christmas Wish 2020
This year Nation Radio with Queens Arcade, are once again making a Christmas wishes come true.
It’s been a tough year for everyone … Help us spread smiles this festive season by making the ultimate Christmas Wish for someone TODAY.
We’ll be surprising one lucky listener just before Santa comes to visit and granting them a Christmas wish – a prize bundle worth over £1,000 from Queens Arcade!
Do you know somebody that deserves the best end to 2020?
Each year, Nation Radio and Queen’s Arcade like to finish off the year by granting a listener a Christmas Wish and rewarding them with a prize bundle worth over £1,000 and this year is no different.
Do you know somebody that deserves to be surprised? It could be something that has gone above and beyond during 2020 and this is your way of saying thank you!
The Prize Bundle
worth £1000!
One lucky listener will walk away with a prize bundle worth £1,000
Including:
- £250 to spend at The Entertainer
- £100 to spend at New Look
- Amercicandy Christmas hamper
- A year supply of cookies thanks to Millie’s Cookies
- Get glammed up ready for Christmas with a £50 Beauty Lounge voucher
- A diamond jewellery set from F.Hinds worth £50
- Christopher George – Nominations £50
- Get creative this Christmas with a selection of gifts from Cardiff Creative
- A hamper from Miss Petals
- £50 to spend at Ryman Stationary
- Pick the perfect outfit with £100 to spend at Clothing Culture
- Christmas collection items from Overseas Apparel
- Enjoy a sweat treat from Tim Hortons
- 1 free Bubble Base tea every month through 2021
- 1 shake a month through 2021 from Simply Shakes
- Christmas Hamper from Whittards
- Get your Christmas all wrapped with the Card Centre gift wrapping bundle
- Treat the sports fan to £50 to spend at either Moti or Rugby Heaven
- Enjoy a blast from the past with a Retro Christmas Hamper thanks to Kingdom of Sweets
Make your nomination
Queens Arcade
Christmas has arrived with Queens Arcade Cardiff.
The festivities are in full swing at Queens Arcade. Christmas has come a few weeks early, because why the heck not.
We deserve some joy and who can’t help but feel all warm and fuzzy inside at the sight of Christmas lights.
Queens Arcade retailers all have some mega deals and don’t forget more than 50% of their retailers are independent. Shopping local and loving the high street is more important now then ever before.