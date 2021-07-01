Talk to Us #WeListen
Samaritans Cymru is encouraging people in Wales to become better listeners so they can support friends and family who may be struggling, as part of the charity’s annual Talk to Us awareness campaign running throughout July.
With restrictions lifting and continued change, many people may find returning to everyday life more challenging than others.
To help, Samaritans Cymru is encouraging people to offer a listening ear to anyone they’re concerned about and have created useful listening tips from starting up a conversation and how to actively listen, to supporting someone who is going through a difficult time – available here.
Throughout July, Samaritans branches across the UK and Republic of Ireland will be raising awareness of the services they offer locally, while also encouraging anyone in need of emotional support to contact their listening volunteers, who are available 24/7.
Show you care
Have patience
Use open questions
Say it back
Have courage
“The challenges that many people have faced because of the pandemic are continuing and won’t necessarily ease with restrictions lifting.
“At Samaritans Cymru, we know how powerful listening can be. Listening helps us build relationships, be there for others and it can save lives. It’s so important to reach out for a chat with someone you care about. Whether in person or virtually, it’s just about taking time to really listen to another person which can in turn help them work through what’s on their mind.”
– Sarah Stone, Executive Director for Samaritans in Wales
Contact Us
Anyone can contact Samaritans, free, 24/7, 365 days a year, on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org. You can also talk to Samaritans in Welsh every day between 7-11pm on 0808 164 0123