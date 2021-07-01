Samaritans Cymru is encouraging people in Wales to become better listeners so they can support friends and family who may be struggling, as part of the charity’s annual Talk to Us awareness campaign running throughout July.

With restrictions lifting and continued change, many people may find returning to everyday life more challenging than others.

To help, Samaritans Cymru is encouraging people to offer a listening ear to anyone they’re concerned about and have created useful listening tips from starting up a conversation and how to actively listen, to supporting someone who is going through a difficult time – available here.

Throughout July, Samaritans branches across the UK and Republic of Ireland will be raising awareness of the services they offer locally, while also encouraging anyone in need of emotional support to contact their listening volunteers, who are available 24/7.