Supporting Velindre Cancer Centre has never been easier! Simply Wear Red and donate £1 to Velindre on Friday 4th February to show your support for Wales’ Premier Rugby Teams and Wales’ Premier Cancer Centre.

This ALL INCLUSIVE event is open to everyone! Join in as an individual, family, school, business or community group by simply signing up today.

Every penny raised from our Wear Red Campaign is invested back into Velindre Cancer Centre to fund a range of services, roles and resources that has a significant impact on the experience and treatment journey of our patients and their families.