Rewrite your career with a Personal Learning Account

What is a Personal Learning Account?
A Personal Learning Account will allow you to study flexible, part-time courses – both online and face-to-face – around your existing responsibilities. It will enable you to obtain the skills and qualifications you need to take the next step or switch careers and embark on a new pathway. All of the courses on offer through a Personal Learning Account are being funded by the Welsh Government. You’ll be able to get new skills and qualifications that local employers need to help you progress your current career or change it altogether.
The benefits of a Personal Learning Account
It's a free and flexible way to learn
It offers people access to part-time courses - both online and face-to-face - built around their needs and existing family and work commitments
It offers people the chance to develop new skills and qualifications across priority sectors in their region
It helps to address some of the barriers preventing people from upskilling
Are you eligible?
Are you over 19 and living in Wales, in employment earning under £29,534 a year, on a zero-hour contract, or your job is at risk? A Personal Learning Account is a great way to access part-time study on specific courses. We can help you onto the next step of your success story.
