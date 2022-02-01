Rewrite your career with a Personal Learning Account

A Personal Learning Account will allow you to study flexible, part-time courses – both online and face-to-face – around your existing responsibilities. It will enable you to obtain the skills and qualifications you need to switch careers and embark on a new pathway.

All of the courses on offer through a Personal Learning Account are being funded by the Welsh Government.

You’ll be able to get new skills and qualifications that local employers need to help you progress your current career or change it altogether.